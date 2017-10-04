Susan Sarandon and Gideon Adlon have come aboard the Focus Features drama Mustang, from French actress and first-time director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The two join a cast that includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell and Bruce Dern, production slated to begin this month in Nevada.

Schoenaerts stars as Roman, a convict who is given the chance to participate in the rehabilitation-therapy program training wild mustangs. Roman forms a strong bond with a particularly difficult horse, which forces him to confront his harsh past and innermost demons.

Sarandon will play the prison therapist, and Adlon is Roman’s daughter.

Mona Fastvold and Brock Norman Brock co-wrote the screenplay with de Clermont-Tonnerre. Alain Goldman is producing through his company Legende, while Molly Hallam will serve as executive producer.

Sarandon is coming off an Emmy-nominated role in the FX anthology series Feud: Bette and Joan and recurs on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. On the big screen, she co-stars in STX’s holiday sequel A Bad Moms Christmas, which hits theaters November 3.

Gideon next will be seen in Universal’s Seth Rogan-produced comedy The Pact. Other credits include Dustin Lance Black’s When We Rise and John Ridley’s American Crime.

Sarandon is repped by UTA, and Adlon is with UTA and Main Title Entertainment.