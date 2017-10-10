It’s game over for Survivor’s Remorse. Starz is letting the clock run out on its basketball comedy after the current season, which wraps October 22. That episode, titled “Answers and Questions,” now will be the series finale.

The series follows the life of Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher), a hard-working young hoops star who is thrust into the limelight after signing a huge contract with a pro team in Atlanta. RonReaco Lee, Tichina Arnold, Erica Ash, Teyonah Parris, Robert Wu and Megan Tandy round out the cast of the show executive produced by Mike O’Malley, Tom Werner, NBA star LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Wachter, Victor Levin, Hilton Smith and Ali LeRoi.

“We have been fortunate to work with incredible talents like Mike O’Malley, the executive producers and our cast on this very special show for four seasons,” Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht said. “While this may be the end of the Calloways’ story, we do believe that the themes Survivor’s Remorse confronted over the seasons, through a unique mix of humor and sober observation, will be appreciated for the insightful, heartfelt way they were addressed. We are proud of the show.”