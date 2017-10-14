Get your shopping carts ready because the iconic game show Supermarket Sweep is headed back to television. FremantleMedia is set to bring back the popular game show which was created by producer Al Howard in 1965.

The game show spanned generations and instantly became a hit as it had contestants use their shopping skills and knowledge of supermarket merchandise to win big cash prizes. The show ends with an all-out shopping cart race as contestants try to beat the clock and run frantically up and down supermarket aisles to spend the most money — a fantasy for anyone who has ever watched the show.

Vasha Wallace, EVP, Global Acquisitions and Development, said: “The time is ripe to bring back this all-time favorite game show which has traveled with such success over the years. Now, modern technology allows us the opportunity to update the show, making it relevant for a 21st-century audience. It is a great addition to this year’s MIPCOM slate and given the interest we’ve had already we’re confident that everyone will be as excited for its return as we are.”

“In Supermarket Sweep, one lucky team tries for the bonus money, but on this show, there are no losers—only shoppers having a great time,” said Henry Howard, son of creator Al Howard. “I’m delighted that FremantleMedia has made the exciting decision to bring back this classic game show, and I look forward to working with their talented teams around the world. In honor of Supermarket Sweep‘s return….I believe I’ll go shopping!”

The revival is sure to introduce a new generation to the wildly fun and energetic supermarket game show.