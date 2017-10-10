Snapshot with Live+same day fast nationals: New series premieres: CW’s Valor (0.3 in adults 18-49, 1.2 million); Week 2 of new series CBS’ 9JKL (1.5, 7.7 million viewers), Fox’s The Gifted (1.2, 3.9 million); Returning series premieres: CW’s Supergirl (0.5, 1.9 million)

The CW’s is still clearing away the cobwebs as it started rolling out its fall lineup last night. Supergirl opened its third season (and second on the CW) with a 0.5 adults 18-49 Live+same day rating and 1.9 million total viewers. It tied a L+SD demo series low and was off from its Season 2 average and finale.

Supergirl led to the series premiere of military soap Valor (0.3, 1.2 million), which did not impress, faring below the CW’s new series debuts last season, including the two that did not make it past 13 episodes, No Tomorrow (0.5, 1.5 million) and Frequency (0.4, 1.4 million), which had stronger lead-ins. Valor also was off from the fall 2014 series premiere in the time slot of Jane the Virgin though on par with Jane‘s most recent season average in the hour.

NBC’s The Voice (2.4, 10.8 million) dipped a tenth from its fast national last week. New drama The Brave (1.1, 5.3 million) is currently up a tenth from last week but featured a Voice overrun so it could be adjusted down and end up even.

There will definitely be a downward adjustment for most of CBS’ Monday series because of an NFL preemption.

The Big Bang Theory (2.8, down -0.2 from the fast national last week, 13.1 million) has the best chance of holding up as it regularly rises in the finals, which could offset any NFL-related downward adjustments. In Week 2, new comedy 9JKL (1.5, 7.7 million) is currently down a tenth and will likely slide more, while Kevin Can Wait (1.5, 6.7 million), Me Myself & I (1.1, 5 million) and Scorpion (1.0, 5.4 million) are up 0.1-0.2 and will end up relatively on par.

After that amazing 100% Week 2 hold that led to a full-season order, ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor (1.9, 10.6 million) slipped -0.3 (-13%) but could get one of them back in the finals. Dancing With the Stars (1.3, 9.1 million) dipped a tenth.

After a solid start last week, Fox’s new Marvel drama The Gifted (1.2, 3.9 million) fell -20% from its premiere though still built onto its Lucifer (0.9, -18%, 3.3 million) lead-in.NBC won the night in 18-49, CBS in total viewers. At ESPN, which continues to be a target for attacks by President Donald Trump, Monday Night Football hit another ratings low.