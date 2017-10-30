The CW has released a first-look photo of Supergirl’s newest baddie: Odette Annable as Reign, who will appear later this season.

The character is described as the big heavy of Season 3, part of an interpretation of the infamous Worldkiller storyline from the pages of the DC Comics. Although the character is based on the comics, the costume for Annable’s TV character will be different from the DC version. Check it out below.

According to the DC Comics description, Reign was one of five Worldkillers created by Zor-El, who later came to regret his part in the creation of those blood-thirsty, super-powerful monsters. Reign and her partners survived Krypton, but her origin remained a mystery — even to her. In the comics, Reign becomes an enemy of Supergirl when the villain arrives on Earth, with plans to conquer it.

Supergirl airs at 8 PM Mondays on the CW. Here is a look at Annable as Reign: