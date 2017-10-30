After a day of the largest national anthem protest by NFL players to date, on NBC was generally quiet when it came to controversy. It seemed that players from the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers strayed away from kneeling during the national anthem before their game.

Both teams have protested during the national anthem before. The Lions have linked arms and knelt during the season to protest social injustice. However, team owner Martha Ford requested that the players stand for the national anthem at games and in return, she promised to support issues close to the players. The Steelers have also protested in their previous game against Chicago Bears where they stayed in the locker room during the national anthem.

This comes after a very public protest from the Houston Texans during their game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The majority of the Texans took a knee in response to Bob McNair’s tone-deaf remarks referring to the players as “inmates.” This marks the first time this year the team had protested during the anthem.