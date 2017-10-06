EXCLUSIVE: Suki Waterhouse has joined Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law in Woody Allen’s currently untitled film, his latest project with Amazon Studios. Not much is known about the project. The ensemble cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers, Kelly Rohrbach, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber.

The film is the follow-up to Allen’s Wonder Wheel, which will premiere as the closing night film of the New York Film Festival and will be released by Amazon on December 1. The drama, set in 1950s Coney Island, stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet.

Waterhouse co-starred in Ana Lily Amirpour’s indie drama, The Bad Batch, opposite Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves, which was released earlier this year. Next up, she can be seen in Billionaire Boys Club, with Taron Egerton and Ansel Elgort, and the Sam Levinson-helmed Assassination Nation.

Waterhouse is repped by CAA, Untitled, and Independent Talent Group.