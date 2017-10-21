Transcripts just released from a grand jury hearing earlier this year indicate rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight allegedly gave multiple menacing warnings to Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray during filming of his Academy Award-nominated film.

Specific details from the February hearing on the threats were made public for the first time on Friday and reported by the Los Angeles Times. The alleged threats evidently worked, as Gray later claimed numerous times during the hearing not to remember any incidents regarding Knight.

According to the court records, detectives claim Gray received a phone call on the set from Knight, who was angry at his depiction in the film and the fact that he was not compensated for his portrayal.

Gray hung up, but several more voice messages followed, allegedly ending with an ominous text message when Gray didn’t respond. “I will see u in person … u have kids just like me so let’s play hardball,” Knight texted, ending with expletives and a racial slur, according to court records.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Barnes told the grand jury that Gray was clearly afraid and was lying under oath. “He’s perjuring himself because he’s that afraid.”

The grand jurors eventually indicted Knight on charges of threatening Gray with death or great bodily injury. Knight is awaiting trial on those charges and separate robbery and homicide cases in Los Angeles County.