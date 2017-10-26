STXinternational has boarded international distribution on Chris Evans-starrer The Red Sea Diving Resort, in what becomes a hot title for the upcoming AFM. STX will also directly distribute the Gideon Raff-directed drama in the UK and Ireland. The story is based on one of the most remarkable rescue missions in history.

Evans plays an Israeli agent who runs a secret Mossad operation with a ragtag team of spies to smuggle thousands of persecuted Ethiopian Jews to safety under the cover of a fictitious diving resort in 1981.

Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Greg Kinnear, Michiel Huisman, Michael K Williams and Ben Kingsley also star.

David Kosse, President of STXinternational says, “The Red Sea Diving Resort is that rare thriller with real humanity. The combination of a potent creative team and remarkable true story elements make this a film with genuine international scope. We are thrilled to be partnering with Gideon Raff and our friends at Bron and EMJAG to bring this high quality project to market.”

Since its launch last year STXinternational has put together a strong distribution slate that includes Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World, which it boarded in Cannes last May; the forthcoming in-house STX productions Mile 22 from director Peter Berg starring Mark Wahlberg; and Baltasar Kormakur’s Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley.

Aaron L Gilbert (Roman J. Israel, Esq.) of Bron Studios, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions and Raff, creator of Prisoners Of War (Hatufim), the original Israeli series that’s the basis for Homeland, are producing The Red Sea Diving Resort. Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack of Creative Wealth Media are executive producers. Endeavor Content and CAA are repping domestic rights.