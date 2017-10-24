STX Entertainment has entered into an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group to administer the STXtv and recently acquired Lalela Production Music libraries, which can be heard in programs including American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance and The Real Housewives franchise, among others.

The agreement expands the current relationship between the companies, with UMPG currently administering music from STX’s existing and upcoming theatrical film productions. Under the new agreement, UMPG will also administer music for STXtv’s television properties as well as the Lalela Music catalog.

Founded in 2009, Lalela Music is a production music library featuring composing talent. Its 28,000 cues have been used on major networks (CBS, NBC, ABC and BBC), top shows as well as premium cable networks HBO, Bravo, E!, MTV and Discovery, and in PlayStation 3 games.

“Music remains an incredibly important aspect of our business, and this new strategic partnership with UMPG represents a significant step in strengthening STX Entertainment’s distribution and marketing capabilities across platforms,” said Tom McGrath, COO of STX Entertainment.

Jason Markey, EVP, Head of Music STXfilms, said, “STX is committed to exploiting the highest quality music in all of our television, short form, digital and virtual reality programming. By joining forces with Jody and the UMPG team, we’re able to amplify our assets and achieve previously untapped revenue streams and marketing opportunities worldwide. Jody is an industry titan in the publishing ecosphere, and I am thrilled to expand our association with her and UMPG.”