A UK newspaper is reporting that Charlie Heaton, one of the stars of Netflix supernatural series Stranger Things, was denied access to the US and missed the second season premiere because traces of cocaine were found in his luggage.

The Sun claimed the 23-year-old actor, who plays Jonathon Byers on the series, was caught by drug-sniffing dogs at LAX. Border officials then allegedly found traces of white powder on his personal items. The Sun cited an anonymous source who claimed there was a “very small amount” of what was confirmed to be cocaine.

Heaton was sent back to the UK, forcing him to miss the Stranger Things Season 2 premiere last night. He was not arrested, according to the newspaper, but was detained at the airport and then put back on a plane to London.

Netflix would not comment on the alleged incident or on Heaton’s future on Stranger Things.