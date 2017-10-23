EXCLUSIVE: Noah Schnapp, of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has been tapped for the title role in Abe, an indie drama that tells the story of Abraham, a 12-year-old boy who loves to cook. Brazilian director Fernando Grostein Andrade (Wandering Heart, Quebrando o Tabu) is attached to direct the film, which is shooting in New York.

Seu Jorge (City of God) and Mark Margolis (Breaking Bad) co-star. Spray Filmes and Gullan are producing the pic while FJ Productions (Like Sunday Like Rain) is the US production partner.

Schnapp can next be seen as Will Byers on the hotly-anticipated second season of Stranger Things, which will be available to stream October 27. The first season was a break-out hit for Netflix and earned the cast a SAG award for best performance by an ensemble. Schnapp, repped by Innovative, Untitled and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, was the voice of Charlie Brown in Fox’s Peanuts from director Steve Martino and appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.