After two men came forward alleging that APA agent Tyler Grasham had sexually assaulted them, Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard decided to leave the agency and his agent. This comes after APA said it had launched an internal investigation in Grasham who had been repping Wolfhard.

A source close to Wolfhard told Deadline the reason the young actor left was because of those allegations.

APA told Deadline: “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter. The agency said it has a neutral, independent investigator looking into the allegations, and that it is company policy not to discuss confidential personnel matters.

This all comes after over 50 women have now spoken out against former Miramax and TWC mogul Harvey Weinstein, alleging either sexual assault or sexual harassment.

Former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, who is now an adult, says the APA agent Grasham assaulted him 10 years ago when he was looking for representation. He first posted the allegation on Facebook. Lucas Ozarowski, a 27-year-old film and TV editor, then came forward and told Deadline that the same thing happened to him at the hand of Grasham. He also told Deadline that he contacted Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and will file a report with the LAPD today.