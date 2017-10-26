Netflix is hopping on the aftershow bandwagon with its sci-fi phenom Stranger Things. The streaming service said today it is launching Beyond Stranger Things, a show after the show, on October 27, the same day Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Netflix.

Hosted by writer, producer, actor and superfan Jim Rash, Beyond Stranger Things tackles inspiration for the series, behind-the-scenes stories, and analyzes every aspect of the second season – answering all the burning questions.

The series features Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer; executive producer Shawn Levy; and cast including Sean Astin, Linnea Berthelsen, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, Randy Havens (the teacher), Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Paul Reiser, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard, along with special guest stars.

Watch a teaser for Beyond Stranger Things above.