Apple is zeroing in on a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories as one of its first series in its foray into original programming under Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg, heads of the newly formed worldwide video programming division.

Rex/Shutterstock

The tech giant is nearing a deal for a remake of the cult Spielberg-produced anthology series, which aired from 1985-87 series on NBC. The project was originally set up at NBC two years ago with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller on board to write and executive produce for Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Universal TV. Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce the reboot alongside Fuller.

The original Amazing Stories got an initial two-season order. It did not attract wide enough audiences and was canceled but has seen developed devoted cult following, something streaming services crave. The NBC series won five Emmys, including one for guest actor John Lithgow, and earned Spielberg a directing nom for the memorable World War II-themed episode “The Mission.”

Apple has been aiming high for its entry into the crowded original scripted series arena, going for big packages with top auspices attached. It is in various stages of negotiations on several series.