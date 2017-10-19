Steven Baker has been promoted to Nightline Executive Producer, and Eric Johnson and Jenna Millman have joined as Senior Broadcast Producers.

From ABC News chief James Goldston’s memo to staff:

Team,

I’m pleased to announce exciting news about Nightline.

Steven Baker has been promoted to Executive Producer while Eric Johnson and Jenna Millman have been appointed Senior Broadcast Producers.

Steve has a long and distinguished record on the show. He first joined me at Nightline in 2005 as we assembled a team to re-imagine late-night current affairs on ABC. Twelve years later, Steven is now taking the reins after working his way up through just about every position on the show. Steven has always had a keen editorial sense combined with great, new out-of-the-box ideas and a real passion for innovative, long-form storytelling. Steven’s dedication, aggressive bookings and news making interviews have garnered Nightline multiple Emmy wins, and his work with Oscar nominated documentarians Tim Heatherington and Sebastian Junger on U.S. soldiers serving on the front lines in Afghanistan earned a DuPont and an Overseas Press Club Award.

Eric Johnson joined Nightline 10 years ago. He has traveled the globe as an award-winning producer with the show from Rio to Tijuana, Alaska to Caracas and the Amazon Jungle to refugee camps in Jordan to tell some of the most important stories of our time. He also launched Nightline’s webcast and led the efforts to build out the program’s digital presence.

Over the past two years, Eric has worked with all of the shows to develop and launch original content for digital, social and OTT platforms. He successfully oversaw the digital rollouts for some of the news division’s biggest stories and specials, including David Muir’s first interview with President Trump, the virtual conversation with Pope Francis, Juju Chang’s exclusive TV interview with Chelsea Manning, Brian Ross’ five day hunt for the Boston bombers and Nightline’s new multi-platform docu-series “A Murder on Orchard Street.”

Jenna has been at Nightline for 5 years, working as both Producer and Senior Producer. She has a true storytellers eye. As a producer, she has shed light on some of the world’s most harrowing stories. She worked on the Emmy award winning program “Gangland,” a look at gang violence in El Salvador and the Nightline special “Syria: Caught in the Crossfire,” sharing the firsthand accounts of three Syrian civilians living inside the conflict zone. She has traveled extensively throughout the Middle East, developed a docu-series on life in the most dangerous areas around the globe, and worked on a film on the necessity of education for young women. She has also worked extensively on ABC News documentaries with Peter Jennings and Christine Amanpour.

Please join me in congratulating them on their new roles.

James