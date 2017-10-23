EXCLUSIVE: New Regency has signed a multi-year overall deal with Steve McQueen. The Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave director will develop feature films to be produced and financed by New Regency.

The deal extends a relationship with the director/writer/producer, who followed the New Regency-backed Best Picture winner 12 Years A Slave with Widows. McQueen is shooting that film now with Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriquez and Cynthia Erivo starring alongside Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Robert Duvall and Daniel Kaluuya. McQueen co-wrote the script with Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn. The film is produced by See Saw Films, with New Regency, 20th Century Fox and Film 4 co-financing.

“Steve is not only an outstanding director but also a true artist with a real vision. We are thrilled to have him as part of the Regency family and to continue this exciting journey together,” said New Regency chairman Yariv Milchan.

“I am very excited to be continuing my journey with New Regency. They are movie lovers who have a real passion for film and filmmakers, and want to engage with interesting subjects about the world we live in,” said McQueen. “Arnon Milchan supported 12 Years A Slave at a crucial time in financing the film because he believed in the subject matter.”

McQueen, who started his rise directing the Michael Fassbender-starrers Shame and Hunger, is separately working on an untitled documentary about Tupac Shakur, and a television project for BBC. He is repped by Casarotto Ramsay and Associates, CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman.

Widows, which Fox releases November 16, 2018, is one of a trio of big pictures for the filmmaker-driven New Regency. The company is in production on Bohemian Rhapsody, the Bryan Singer-directed drama that stars Rami Malek as iconic Queen singer Freddie Mercury, on track for a December 25, 2018 release by Fox. Next up is the James Gray-directed Ad Astra, which Fox has dated for January 11, 2019 release. The epic sci-fi film will star Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland.