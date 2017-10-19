Steve Buscemi has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Daniel Radcliffe in TBS’ anthology comedy series Miracle Workers, executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

Buscemi replaces Owen Wilson who was originally set to star alongside Radcliffe in the seven-episode straight-to-series comedy, announced at the Turner’s upfront in May. Wilson fell out in late August, and start of production on Miracle Workers was pushed while the network searched for a replacement.

REX/Shutterstock

Created by Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich, the first season of Miracle Workers will be a heaven-set workplace comedy based on Rich’s book What in God’s Name. Radcliffe will play Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, and Buscemi will play Craig’s boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on his favorite hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig must achieve his most impossible miracle to date.

Joining Rich as executive producers are Michaels and Andrew Singer of Michaels’ Broadway Video, who also exec produced Man Seeking Woman with him, Buscemi and Radcliffe. Broadway Video produces the series in association with Turner’s Studio T.

Buscemi, who has straddled comedy and drama throughout his career, had a recurring role on Broadway Video’s IFC series Portlandia and also recurred on the company’s Tina Fey NBC comedy series 30 Rock. He is repped by WME and the Gotham Group.