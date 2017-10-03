The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won Premiere Week with an average of 3.02 million viewers – 43K better than last season’s Premiere Week performance for the CBS late-night show. NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logged 2.54M viewers during Premiere Week, and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live clocked 2.3M. Helping push Colbert over the top was Friday’s visit with Jerry Seinfeld, which logged 3.24M viewers.

Jimmy Fallon took the week in the demo, with his best 18-49 showing since the week of August 14, excluding the week of an NFL overrun. The Tonight Show averaged a 0.63 rating and 4 share, besting Colbert’s 0.51/3 and Kimmel’s 0.49/3.

At 12:35 AM, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers edged out Late Late Show with James Corden both in overall audience and the key demographic. Meyers show snared a 0.34/3 in the demo and 1.36M viewers, to Corden’s 0.29/3 and 1.32M.

But ABC’s Nightline matched Meyers demo performance (0.34/3) and pulled ahead in overall crowd (1.46M). NBC counters that Nightline runs only through 1:05 AM, and says Late Night outstripped the ABC newsmag, demo-wise, in head-to-head competition.