Late-night TV show hosts frolicked in the morning’s news about the indictment of former Donald Trump campaign chair Robert Manafort, in the Robert Mueller probe.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained the media was missing the point with all the questions about Manafort’s indictment, as well as his associate Rick Gates. Today’ indictments had nothing to do with Trump or his campaign, and the collusion scandal has everything to do with Hillary Clinton campaign, Russian Dossier research firm Fusion GPS, and Russia.

Which, Colbert acknowledged, we never saw because while we were playing checkers while Hillary “was playing 3-dimensional Lose The Election.”

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents in Mueller probe, “and the details…are Papadapadamning.”

While working for President Trump’s campaign, he repeatedly tried to arrange a meeting between campaign and Russian government officials, Colbert explained.

“You can’t do that,” Colbert scolded. “That’s Don Jr.’s job!”