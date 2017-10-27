“Since the Demogorgon is gone, we put a new villain into the Stranger Things series,” Stephen Colbert’s Late Show explained of tonight’s cold open, coinciding with the second season opener Netflix’s Reagan Era drama that launched today.

“What I want is tremendous border regulation, I want the wall and we’re going to get ‘other things’,” the Trumpian voice says ominously/vaguely.

“We want clean air, and we want clean water – and we want ‘other things’.” he adds, chillingly.

“We’re going to win on infrastructure and lot of ‘other things’,”  he continues. “Jobs and lots of ‘other things’.”