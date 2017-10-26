Trump held a pop-up press conference Wednesday to address recent reports he could not remember a fallen soldier’s name. Trump explained that, contrary to the claims of La David Johnson’s widow, he did in fact correctly say the soldier’s name right off the bat when he called her to “console” her, because it had been written out for him on a chart.

“Remember when Barack Obama would go on TV to brag about being able to read a name off a chart?” Stephen Colbert said at the top of Late Show Wednesday night.

“If Barack Obama ever held a press conference like this one, the Dow would be at zero and we’d all be fighting over feral cat meat.”