Stephen Colbert opened tonight’s Late Show – available on your local CBS station until President Donald Trump figures out a way to make good on his threat to revoke the licenses of the TV networks’ stations – looking at Trump’s claim of “fake news” about John Kelly.

Trump claims the “Fake News” (aka, NYT, WaPo, all networks with news operations not named “Fox”) is trying to hurt one of the finest people he knows by spreading inaccurate report Trump is going to fire his chief of staff.

“The Chief is going a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA!” Trump tweeted.

“Yes very important you clear up that John Kelly works for the USA because so much of Trump’s staff works for Russia,” Colbert snarked.

“Here’s the thing,” Colbert said. “Trump was very upset by rumors he was bout to fire Kelly – even though there appeared to be no such reporting by the national media.”

“Oh my god! The Fake News is coming from inside his head!” Colbert realized: