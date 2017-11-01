President Donald Trump can’t seem to figure out who is this George Papadopoulous, who got arrested months ago, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and has been cooperating with Mueller’s Russian election-meddling probe since.

So, Trump rummaged through his Take-a-Lie/Leave-a-Lie Tray, Stephen Colbert explained, and selected this:

“Few people knew the young low-level volunteer who has already proven to be a liar, Check the Dems!” Responded

According to Trump, George is some “random young person he’s barely heard of, like Tiffany,” Colbert said.

But, if that’s true, how come, Colbert wondered, Trump told The Washington Post during the campaign, his foreign policy advisory team began with “George Papadopoulos – he’s an oil and energy consultant. Excellent guy.”

Colbert also showed a photo of Papadopoulos in a photo from a meeting during the campaign at which Trump and Jeff Sessions also were present – a meeting “so pale that Greek is the diversity hire,” Colbert noted.

Yesterday White House spokesperson “and angry woman behind you at Target” Sarah Huckebee Sanders explained that photo away, Colbert said. At Monday’s press briefing, Sanders had sniffed, in the general direction of CBS News’s Major Garrett, “I’m telling you that he was a volunteer member of an advisory council that literally met one time.”

Colbert to Sanders: “And I’m telling you, that literally doesn’t mater. Did you not go to health class? Collusion is like pregnancy. It only takes one time, girl. Protect yourself.”