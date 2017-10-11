Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker – who says Rex Tillerson, James Mattis and John Kelly are all that separates America from chaos – expressed his “bowel loosening opinions about our president” in a recorded New York Times interview, Stephen Colbert cautioned Tuesday night. Because of President Donald Trump’s careless Twitter eruptions, we “could be heading toward WW III,” Corker said.

“All this time we have been worried the next war would be caused by artificial intelligence, ” Colbert reminded. “Turns out the real danger is natural stupidity.”

Impulsive Trump must be managed like a toddler, Corker explained. Hooey, said Colbert, insisting Trump can be trusted to be mature, based on his response to the interview, tweeting:

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

“What you’re dealing with is a crippling case of narcissistic personality disorder,” Colbert corrected.

White House aides report they lean on delays and distractions to manage Trump, adding that Chief of Staff John Kelly has tried to limit bad decisions by blocking information from POTUS’s desk. And an exec at Trump Organization reported wrangling POTUS by convincing him something that is better is his idea, or ignoring what Trump said and hoping he forgets about it the next day.

Because, like a toddler, Trump lacks object permanence, Colbert said, adding, “What NAFTA deal, Donald? It rolled behind the couch. It’s gone!”