EXCLUSIVE: Otmara Marrero, who currently co-stars in the Crackle series, StartUp, has been tapped to star in the psychological drama Clementine, along with Sydney Sweeney (HBO’s Sharp Objects), Will Brittain (Everybody Wants Some!!) and Sonya Walger (ABC’s The Catch). The film is the first from writer-director Lara Jean Gallagher.

It’s about a heartbroken woman (Marrero) who stows away to her estranged lover’s (Walger) lake house and becomes entangled with a teenage girl (Sweeney).

The project was selected for the 2016 Venice Biennale College – Cinema Development Lab and the 2017 Sundance Creative Producing Summit.

Filming is underway in Oregon. Aimee Lynn Barneburg, Karina Ripper, and Davis Priestley are producing with Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden of Corporate Witchcraft serving as executive producers.

Marrero is repped by Innovative Artist and Management 360; Sweeney by Paradigm and Curtis Talent Management; Brittain by Gersh and ROAR; Walger by Gersh and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.