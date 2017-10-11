Australian actress Ellie Gall (A Midsummer’s Nightmare, Mind Over Maddie) is set for the lead role of Catherine Langford in Stargate Origins, the new 10-episode digital series from MGM and New Form based on the sci-fi franchise.

Written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry and directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Virtual Morality), Stargate Origins will explore a brand-new chapter in Catherine’s early history surrounding the extraordinary portal. The show will follow young Catherine as she embarks on an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness. The series will air exclusively on MGM’s new digital platform Stargate Command later this year.

In addition, former Stargate Atlantis cast member Connor Trinneer will return to the franchise, playing Catherine’s father, Professor Langford. Additional supporting cast includes Salome Azizi, Philip Alexander, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladdin, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Justin Michael Terry and Lincoln Werner Hoppe. More information on those roles will be released in the coming weeks.

Gall first became known for her series-regular role on Australia’s Disney Channel series Mind Over Maddie and most recently starred on Lifetime psychological thriller telefilm A Midsummer’s Nightmare. Additional credits include recurring roles on Australia’s period drama A Place to Call Home and Network Ten’s Puberty Blues.

“The opportunity to portray this iconic character is once in a lifetime,” said Gall. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Stargate family and I hope Stargate fans are as equally excited as I am about Catherine Langford’s new adventure.”

Spanning nearly 20 seasons, the Stargate franchise is an award-winning cultural phenomenon. Stargate SG-1 is one of the longest-running sci-fi series in U.S. television history, and the original 1994 Stargate film grossed almost $200 million worldwide and spawned three live-action spinoff TV series.