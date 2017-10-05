Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment are teaming on The Outpost, a 10-episode hourlong fantasy adventure series set to begin shooting this year in Utah. Casting is underway. Electric is handling worldwide sales.

Created by Arrowstorm’s Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, The Outpost is the story of a strong female hero named Talon, the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods, as she tracks the killers of her family to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world. Along the way she discovers that she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictatorship.

The show marks the first collaboration between Devlin, who co-wrote and produced the original Stargate feature film, and Jonathan Glassner, creator of the TV show Stargate SG-1. Both will serve as executive producers along with Faller and Griffin, and Electric’s Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan and Zac Reeder. Jennifer Griffin will serve as producer.

“The Outpost is an exciting fantasy with a strong female lead that will capture the imagination of fans of both Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman,” Electric’s Devlin said. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Arrowstorm and Jonathan Glassner on board as our partners as we bring the show to fans worldwide.”

Said Faller: “Being huge genre fans ourselves, we are thrilled to be working with sci-fi heavyweights Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner to bring The Outpost to life. Our collaboration has spawned a unique, action-packed sci-fi/fantasy hybrid — a show for real fans, by real fans.”

Devlin is coming off the fourth season of TNT’s The Librarians, on which he serves as executive producer/showrunner. His feature directorial debut, Warner Bros’ Geostorm, is set to hit theaters October 20. Devlin is also in post-production on his second directorial effort, Bad Samaritan starring David Tennant and Robert Sheehan.

Glassner is best known as the executive producer and creator of Stargate SG-1, which aired for 10 seasons. He has also served as a producer, writer and director on numerous series including Falling Skies, Covert Affairs, Standoff, CSI: Miami and The Outer Limits.