EXCLUSIVE: James Madigan is set to direct the space station action title Starfall which is aiming for a May 2018 production start.

Starfall is based on David Coggeshall’s script with rewrites by Jordan and Aaron Kandell (Moana).

Madigan has worked in visual effects for over 20 years on such films as Iron Man 2 and The Da Vinci Code and such TV series as HBO’s Rome, for which he won an Emmy and two Visual Effects Society Awards. Madigan has also served as a second unit director, most recently on di Bonaventura Pictures’ upcoming pre-historic shark film The Meg due out on Aug. 10 as well as Allegiant, Insurgent, Red 2 and G.I. Joe:Retaliation. It was announced back in January that Madigan would make his feature directorial debut on MGM’s reboot of The Rats of Nimh, which will be a live-action/animation hybrid. Based on the Newbery Medal-winning series by author Robert C. O’Brien, the book was previously made into the 1982 animated film The Secret of Nimh directed by Don Bluth.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam are producing Starfall for di Bonaventura Pictures along with Infinity Pictures’ Dede Nickerson. Pic is co-financed by Lionsgate, Wanda and Infinity Pictures, which is a China Media Capital-backed company. Geoff Shaevitz, Kyle Benn and Matt Janzen are overseeing Starfall for Lionsgate.

Madigan is repped by WME, The Gotham Group and Hamsen Jacobson. The Kandells are repped by WME and Hopscotch Pictures.