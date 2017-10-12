Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer that dropped on Monday night earned 120.1M views worldwide.

Per the studio, that’s 29.1 million more views than for the film’s first teaser released at Star Wars Celebration in April, and there are 242,000 (and counting) Twitter posts surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi this week.

RelishMix reports that YouTube views for The Last Jedi are at 24M-plus over past two days and that they’re outpacing 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens over same period with 21.8M, Spider-Man Homecoming at 17.5M, and Jurassic World‘s 13.1M.

“What’s most impressive,” RelishMix added, “is that the Earned Owner Ratio of reposting (the viral rate) on YouTube for the trailer, just since Monday, is 49:1 with 6.3M views. And adding to that are review and reaction videos, which are another 58:1 with 2.6M views, bringing the total EOR to 107:1 for all earned reposts. By comparison, the EOR for Spider-Man Homecoming was 66:1, Captain America: Civil War was a total 50:1 and Jurassic World 37:1. Obviously, on social, studios can boost engagement and views to give a spot a kick-start, but when fans repost at this rate, which is fully organic in reaction, that answers the distributor’s questions of audience intent.”

Advance tickets for The Last Jedi went on sale Monday night. No official word on how sales are going dollar-wise, but we hear they’re better than last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and just under Star Wars: Force Awakens which already had raked in $100M before an image even flickered on a screen.

Disney does say in a recent Star Wars.com post: “Many shows have sold out in the US, and the UK/Ireland box office had one of its biggest pre-sales ever. But rest assured, there are plenty of seats still available!”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15.