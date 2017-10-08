No, Mark Hamill didn’t bring the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer with him to New York Comic-Con, but Lucasfilm did announce today that it will drop it tomorrow night during halftime on ESPN’s Monday Night Football (the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in Chicago begins at 5:15 p.m. PDT/8:15 p.m. EDT).

The halftime placement is part of a plan to get fans to buy tickets immediately for the Dec. 15 release. Last Jedi advance tickets go on sale right after the trailer airs.

This is similar to the tactic Disney executed two years ago with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though tickets then went on sale a little later – Oct. 19 that year. And with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Disney waited to create demand for the spinoff, and didn’t put advance tickets on sale until about three weeks ahead of time – Cyber Monday, following the Thanksgiving stretch. Also, it was part of a marketing plan for Disney to separate the Skywalker family saga films from the rest of the Star Wars anthology.

When tickets went on sale for Force Awakens, it was huge, causing ticket websites to sputter, and ultimately smashing all-time records with a reported $100M collected before the pic’s preview night on Dec. 17, 2015. Rogue One tickets were robust, marking the highest advance movie ticket sales day of 2016.