Ron Howard made a deep cut in his latest tease for the upcoming untitled Han Solo movie. He posted a pic on Twitter with the hashtag #tagandbink revealing two fan favorites from the Star Wars comic books that will be making a cameo in the highly anticipated spinoff.

Created by Kevin Rubio, Tag and Bink are minor characters in the Star Wars comics from Dark Horse. The two, who are known as the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Star Wars universe, accidentally and/or deliberately influence the events of the first and second trilogies. Diehard fans were pleased to hear the news as soon as Howard posted the pic, excited that duo will appear in the movie. Rubio was the most ecstatic saying, “Ron Howard just made my comic #OfficialCanon #Thanks Ron!”

The two characters will be played by the movie’s screenwriter, Jon Kasdan and first assistant director Toby Hefferman, who are both seen in the photo dressed in Imperial Officer uniforms. Kasdan responded to Rubio on Twitter saying, “Thank You, Kevin. I’m a huge fan and I had to get ’em in there, and then had to play it myself (with Toby Hefferman) to do it justice.”

Howard has been very active on social media teasing details from the movie, sharing photos from the set since taking over the directing reins from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Thandie Newton. It is slated to open in theaters May 25, 2018.