Director Ron Howard just revealed the title of the Star Wars stand-alone movie about Han Solo. Its called Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Howard has been active on social media teasing details from the movie, the second stand-alone in the Star Wars universe after last year’s Rogue One which grossed $1.06 billion at the global box office. He took over for original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller after creative differences ended their stint in June after production had already gotten underway.

The movie stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton.

It is slated to open in theaters May 25, 2018.