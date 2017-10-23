The voyage continues for Starfleet as CBS All Access has announced today that Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a second season. The original series broke a new record for subscriber sign-ups in a single day, week and month for the digital service.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

Star Trek: Discovery has been well-received by new and old fans of the Star Trek franchise. The series starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, and Shazad Latif is a prequel of sorts to the original Star Trek. The show follows Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new roster of characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers.

The first season’s plan is to air in two chapters with the final episode of chapter one debuting on November 12. The second chapter, featuring the remaining six episodes, will debut in January 2018.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Living Dead Guy Productions, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.