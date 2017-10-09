Fox is cranking up its Star machine. The network has ordered five additional episodes of the musical drama series from Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, bringing its total number to 18. That matches this season’s episode count for its lead-in Empire, which Daniels created with Danny Strong.

Star, which follows three talented singers (Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady) as they navigate the cutthroat music business on their road to success, launched last season as a 13-episode midseason show. Its Season 2 started September 27 with an Empire crossover episode and was the highest-rated episode since its series debut with a 2.4//8 in Live+7. It also post the best seven-day multiplatform audience since that January 17 kickoff.

Star features Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Amiyah Scott, Miss Lawrence and Quincy Brown. New faces in the cast this season include Evan Ross, Mike Epps, Michael Michele, Keke Palmer and Elijah Kelley.

The series is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Pamela Oas Williams also serves as executive producer alongside Daniels and Donaghy. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer. It airs at 9 PM Wednesdays on Fox.