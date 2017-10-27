EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a clip from the upcoming Pierce Brosnan and Guy Pearce starring thriller, Spinning Man, which is going to buyers next month at the American Film Market in Santa Monica. Simon Kaijser directed the pic, from a script by Matt Aldrich, which follows a charming professor Evan Birch (Pearce), who appears to be living an idyllic life until a young woman goes missing and he struggles to come up with an alibi to clear his name.

“College professor Evan Birch has his first confrontation with Detective Robert Malloy (Brosnan) who is assigned a case of a missing girl,” said Kaijser to set up the clip, which can be viewed above. “Evan is still convinced he possesses the moral and intellectual high ground. Like a couple of prize fighters, Evan and Malloy assess each other for strengths and weaknesses. It’s round one in a battle of wits.”

Minnie Driver, who plays Evan’s wife Ellen, Clark Gregg, Alexandra Shipp, Odeya Rush, and Jamie Kennedy co-star in the film, which is based on a novel by George Harrar. Producers are Ellen S. Wander and Keith Arnold, while Film Bridge International is the sales agent for the project.