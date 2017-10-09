Former The Bachelor star Nick Viall is returning to ABC for a guest role opposite Minnie Driver on the current second season of the network’s hit comedy series Speechless.

Viall will play Tyson, a hunky B-movie actor who takes his craft way too seriously. After befriending JJ (Micah Fowler) on a set, Tyson summons all his powers for the performance of a lifetime, deceiving Maya (Driver) and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) to get JJ out of hot water.

The episode is slated to air in late November.

Speechless stars Driver as Maya DiMeo, a mom on a mission who will do anything for her husband Jimmy, her kids Ray, Dylan, and JJ, her eldest son with special needs. The series won a Television Critics Association award this year for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming.

Viall was on the most recent 21st season of ABC’s The Bachelor, giving special education teacher Vanessa Grimaldi the final rose (she accepted). He previously had four TV attempts at proposing. He first appeared on Season 10 of The Bachelorette and was sent home by Andi Dorfman. He also appeared on the following Season 11 of the hit ABC reality competition series and was rejected by Kaitlyn Bristowe and appeared in the third season of Bachelor in Paradise. He also appeared on the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. He and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated in the seventh episode.