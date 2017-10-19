Former One Tree Hill and Chicago PD star Sophia Bush has inked an exclusive talent holding and development deal with 20th Century Fox TV. The deal calls for her to star in a comedy or drama project for the studio this coming pilot season, as well as develop additional projects for which she’d serve as an executive producer.

“Now more than ever, vital female voices need to be heard,” said Bush. I’m thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me at 20th Century Fox TV.”

In a surprising twist, Bush in May left Chicago PD, where she was the female lead, after four seasons. The cop drama is a testosterone-driven series, with a mostly male cast and crew, whose set has been described as a tough environment for a female performer.

“We’ve been great admirers of Sophia for years and after meeting, we knew we wanted to be in business with her,” said Sharon Klein, Fox Television Group EVP of Casting. “She’s smart, she’s passionate, and she brings great ideas and energy to the table. This deal is about developing with her as well as casting her into a comedy or drama this pilot season. She’s a giant TV star and we’re thrilled to have her exclusively at FTG.”

In addition to One Tree Hill and Chicago PD, Bush starred in the comedy series Partners. Films include Marshall, the upcoming Acts of Violence and the cult hit John Tucker Must Die. She’s repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Tyerman.