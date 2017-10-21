Sophia Bush has broken her silence on the reason for departing Chicago P.D. after four seasons. Responding to an Instagram comment, she claimed, “I left because I wanted to. End of story.”

Bush, the former female lead on the series, responded to an Instagram discussion of her exit, dismissing various theories. “Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show,” she writes.

“Please don’t demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story.”

Bush’s comments today reflect those of producer Dick Wolf, who said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Bush “wanted to leave.”

The former One Tree Hill star inked an exclusive talent holding and development deal with 20th Century Fox TV in October. The deal calls for her to star in a comedy or drama project for the studio this coming pilot season, as well as develop additional projects as executive producer. Bush said in her announcement of the deal that she was “thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me.”

Bush’s resume includes the TV comedy series Partners, as well as the film Marshall, the upcoming Acts of Violence, and the cult hit John Tucker Must Die. She is repped by CAA, Untitled and Jackoway Tyerman.