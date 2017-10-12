Wayne Garvie’s temporary promotion has become permanent. Garvie has been named President, International Production for Sony Pictures Television. Garvie, previously Chief Creative Officer, International Production, has been overseeing SPT’s international productions on an interim basis following the February exit of President International Production Andrea Wong.

As President, Garvie will run the studio’s international TV production business, overseeing the creative teams outside the U.S. as well as SPT’s 20 owned and joint-venture international production companies around the world. Garvie, who is based in London, will continue to report to SPE Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra.

“Wayne has been a strong leader, galvanizing our international production team with his energy, enthusiasm and creativity without missing a beat,” said Vinciquerra. “I want to thank Wayne for his hard work over the last few months of transition at SPT. We look forward to growing this important line of business for SPE with Wayne officially at the helm.”

Garvie, who had been chief creative officer for international production since joining the company in 2012, has overseen numerous deals including SPT’s recent partnership with Stolen Picture, and shepherded notable productions including The Crown for Netflix and the upcoming BBC/Amazon project A Very English Scandal.

Garvie joined SPT from All3MEDIA, where he was managing director of international production. Previously, Garvie was managing director for content and production at BBC Worldwide, responsible for establishing the corporation’s global network of production companies and overseeing its international formats business including Dancing With the Stars and Top Gear. Garvie also served as head of entertainment for the BBC and director of broadcasting for Granada.