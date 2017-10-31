Spider-Man: Homecoming helped swing Sony Pictures Entertainment operating income to $68.1M (7.7B yen) for the 2nd quarter ended September 30. That’s a 140% year-on-year increase on a local currency basis. The boost in the division’s fortunes was expected with the Jon Watts-helmed reboot currently the No. 4 film of 2017 worldwide at $880M ($334M domestic/$546M international box office). Last year’s similar period generated a $32M profit. Revenues in the film unit for Q2 this year grew to $2.16B.

Overall, Sony Corp revenue saw a 22.1% increase to $18.2B versus the same quarter of 2016. That frame had seen a 10.8% drop. Operating income was up 346.4% to $1.8B. Sony attributes a large part of the increases to the impact of foreign exchange rates as well as a hike in the Games & Networks segment.

On the results, Sony increased its full-year profit forecast to $5.57B (from 500B yen to 630B yen). This would mark the conglom’s highest-ever earnings. The forecast in the Pictures division is flat at $345M (39B yen).

In Games, there was a 25% jump in sales on a constant currency basis to $3.8B (433.2B yen) and a profit surge of 188.3% to $485M (54.8B yen). The company credits increased sales of PlayStation 4 software and hardware.

