Neal Moritz has made one of his first moves since landing at Paramount Pictures from his longtime Sony home, with his new studio nabbing movie rights to Sonic the Hedgehog, the iconic SEGA video game franchise. The pic was set up by Moritz and Deadpool director Tim Miller at Sony in 2014 as a hybrid live action/CG-animated feature; in the new incarnation Mortiz and his Original Film will produce, and Miller is among the executive producers. Jeff Fowler will direct.