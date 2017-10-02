In yet another Hollywood foray into exploring online content for transformation into film and television, Toronto’s Wattpad Studios has entered into a content partnership with Entertainment One (eOne), the independent studio behind television hits The Walking Dead and Designated Survivor.

Under the deal, original television, feature film, and virtual reality projects will be sourced for development from the 400 million story uploads on social storyteller Wattpad, with the company curating standout content for potential exploitation by eOne.

Wattpad previously announced deals with Mashable, Turner, and Universal Cable Productions for online and offline content consideration. The company’s fan fiction is also being tapped by Fullscreen. The social storytelling company co-produces stories for film, television, digital and print with industry partners, claiming more than 60 million monthly users and over 2.5 million monthly writers. Contributions span every genre.

Wattpad’s success stories include Anna Todd, whose One Direction-inspired story After racked up 1.5 billion reads, resulting in a book deal and movie in the works with Paramount.

“Wattpad stories are adored around the world, and our passionate users spend billions of minutes each month reading on, and engaging with, our platform,” said Aron Levitz, Head of Wattpad Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with eOne to uncover new voices and insights from our global community and bring Wattpad stories to screens all over the planet.”

Jocelyn Hamilton, President, Canada, eOne Television, said the company will “look forward to working with the talented team at Wattpad to find standout ideas that have resonated with the passionate Wattpad community. The powerful data and insights from Wattpad will allow us to tap into the new generation of authors and gives us early access to captivating proven stories and characters.”

eOne Television’s lineup of original and acquired content now features 42 series and long-form programs commissioned by over 20 different broadcast and cable networks. They include The Walking Dead and spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead under an exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with AMC Networks.

They also produce Designated Survivor from The Mark Gordon Company, and eOne-produced original series ICE (Super Channel, DirecTV), You Me Her (TMN, DirecTV), the upcoming Sharp Objects for HBO, and Mary Kills People (Global, Lifetime), among other programs.