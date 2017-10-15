Making up for lost time, Saturday Night Live told its first post-scandal Harvey Weinstein jokes 40 minutes into tonight’s episode, bringing back Kate McKinnon’s recurring washed-up actress character Debette Goldry to do the dirty work.

“Have I ever been sexually harassed?” Debette said during the “Women’s Round Table” sketch. “Good Friday! Where do you want me to start?” (Take a look at a couple clips below).

“I did have one meeting with Harvey,“ continued Debette, McKinnon’s parody of a Debbie Reynolds-type no-nonsense, tell-all actress left over from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Weinstein, she said, was “naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar, trying to trick me into thinking his genitals were his face. The resemblance was uncanny.”

SNL drew some internet criticism for not mentioning Weinstein last week, interpreted by some as the show’s left-leaning bias.

The Women’s Round Table sketch should put that complaint to rest. With Leslie Jones as Viola Davis, Cecily Strong as Marion Cotillard and McKinnon as Debette, the Film Society Round Table of actresses discussing sexual harassment went right to “the elephant in the room” named Harvey.

With Jones and Strong playing it mostly straight, McKinnon’s brassy star described Hollywood’s boys’ club as “You scratch my back, I’ll keep mum about that girl who drowned at your pool party.”

Later, on , co-anchor Michael Che said of Weinstein, “It’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but so easy to make jokes about a guy who looks like this.”

