Sara Tomko (Once Upon a Time), Chris Ashworth (The Wire) and Justine Lupe (Mr. Mercedes) are set for recurring roles opposite Giovanni Ribisi in the second season of Amazon drama series Sneaky Pete.

Sneaky Pete revolves around Marius (Ribisi), a con man who gets out of prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, Marius takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete, and then “reunites” with Pete’s estranged family — who have no reason to suspect he’s not their long-lost loved one.

Tomko will play Suzanne: the operations manager for a casino on tribal land. Ashworth will portray Miro, Luka’s (John Ales) imposing, tall, intimidating henchman. Lupe is Hannah, Colin’s girlfriend.

Tomko is known for her recurring role as Tiger Lily on Once Upon a Time and a guest spot on The Cavewoman in the opening scene of Season 2 of The Leftovers. She’s repped by Bohemia Group and KMR.

Ashworth played the major recurring role of Sergei Malatov, aka ‘The Russian’ in HBO’s The Wire. His other TV credits include Turn, Justified, Outsiders, Underground, Those Who Kill, and Without A Trace. He’s repped by Larry Hummel at Hummel Entertainment.

Lupe most recently recurred on Mr. Mercedes, Snowfall and Madam Secretary. She’s repped by Gersh and Door 24.