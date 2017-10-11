Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll alum John Ales is set for a recurring role opposite Giovanni Ribisi in Season 2 of Amazon drama series Sneaky Pete.

Ales will play Luka Delchev, who emigrated from Montenegro in the late ’90s, toward the end of the Balkan wars. Rumor has it he stole many millions from a UN peacekeeping force and left a string of dead people in his wake. He’s a funny guy, loves to laugh and is exceptionally brutal. His weapon of choice is sulphuric acid. There is something almost mystical about his ability to avoid being murdered by his rivals.

Sneaky Pete revolves around Marius (Ribisi), a con man who gets out of prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, Marius takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete, and then “reunites” with Pete’s estranged family — who have no reason to suspect he’s not their long-lost loved one.

In addition to Ribisi, Ales joins Marin Ireland, Peter Gerety, Libe Barer, Shane McRae, Michael Drayer, Margo Martindale and Joseph Lyle Taylor.

Ales played Rehab in FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and recently guest-starred on Bosch, Preacher and Better Things. He’s repped by AKA Talent Agency and Wright Entertainment.