Skyler Bible is lacing up his space boots for Universal Pictures’ Damien Chazelle-directed Neil Armstrong film First Man, joining Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke, Brian D’Arcy, Claire Foy, Pablo Schreiber, Jon Bernthal, and Kyle Chandler. Bible will play Astronaut Richard Gordon, the backup pilot for Armstrong on Gemini 8, a commanding officer for the Apollo 12 mission, and one of the 24 astronauts that have flown to the Moon. The screenplay is by Josh Singer, based on James R. Hansen’s book, with Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen producing along with Chazelle and Gosling. Isaac Klausner is exec producing. Universal, who is co-financing with Amblin Entertainment, will release the film October 12. Bible, whose credits include stints on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Freeform’s The Fosters, is repped by Aqua Talent Agency in LA and Fruition Talent in New Orleans.

Freddie Stroma (UnReal, Pitch Perfect) has come aboard STXfilms’ romantic comedy Second Act, starring Jennifer Lopez. Peter Segal is directing the film, which follows Big Box store employee (Lopez) who gets a second act when she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree. Stroma will play Ron, an ambitious, competitive executive at a manufacturing company. Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Annaleigh Ashford, and Dan Bucatinsky co-star. Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Lopez, Benny Medina, Goldsmith-Thomas, and Zackham. Recently, Stroma starred in the short-lived ABC series Time After Time and appeared in Paramount’s Michael Bay-directed political drama 13 Hours. He’s repped by Gersh, Industry Entertainment, and Waring and McKenna in the UK.

Jonathan Goldsmith (a.k.a The Most Interesting Man in the World from the Dos Equis commercials), has been cast in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, the sequel to the 2008 film from Universal. Under the direction of Ol Parker, the pic will see the return of originals Meryl Streep, Julia Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Bronsan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth as well as newcomers Andy Garcia, Lily James, Jeremy Irvine, and Cher. The sequel goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present. It’s produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. Abba’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are providing music and lyrics and serve as executive producers with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Phyllida Lloyd, Richard Curtis and Nicky Kentish Barnes. Universal’s Kristen Lowe and Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio. The film, which hits theaters on July 20, will be Goldsmith’s first big-screen appearance since retiring his most famous role. Goldsmith, who became a partner in Astral Tequila, has 50 years of acting experience having made numerous film and television appearance since 1960.