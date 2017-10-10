Skydance Media has brought on Bill Damaschke as President of Animation and Family Entertainment. In this newly created post, Damaschke, who most recently served as Chief Creative Officer at DreamWorks Animation, will curate and oversee a team dedicated to producing an original slate of both animated and hybrid family programming, in conjunction with the Skydance’s film and television divisions.

He will report to Chief Executive Officer David Ellison.

“Bill is a well-loved creative executive whose oversight of the DreamWorks Animation feature slate resulted in such global successes as Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon,” said Ellison. “Bill will now serve as the key architect of our family entertainment business and I look forward to working alongside him to extend our vision for world-building into animation and beyond.”

During his 20-year career at DreamWorks, Damaschk oversaw the release of animation franchise films such as Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Croods. Damaschke also oversaw all of DreamWorks Animation’s live theatrical productions, including the award-winning Shrek The Musical. In addition, Damaschke continues to produce theater projects through his production company, StoryKey Entertainment. He serves as executive producer on the upcoming stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge, directed by Alex Timbers.

Skydance, via a multi-year partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios, has slated its first two animated feature films: Luck, directed by Alessandro Carloni and written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, which bows in theaters on March 19, 2021, and Split, from director Vicky Jenson with a script by Linda Woolverton.