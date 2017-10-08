Freeform not only announced the premiere date of their forthcoming drama Siren but also declared the debut date as International Mermaid Day — which is fitting considering the show’s narrative. The original series will make its two-hour premiere at 8 PM EST on March 29.

The announcement was made during the Siren New York Comic Con panel where they also announced the casting of Aylya Marzoff (Grandfathered) and Sedale Threatt Jr. (Hap and Leonard) in recurring roles. Marzoff will portray Katrina, an alpha leader of the mermaid colony, while Threatt Jr. will portray Levi, a warrior merman with an imposing presence.

Siren is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove which, according to legend, was once home to mermaids. The small fishing town is turned upside down when a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land and if there are more like her out there.

Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell (Finding Carter) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, and RD Robb also serve as executive producers.