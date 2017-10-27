Simon Cowell was rushed to a hospital Friday morning following a fall at his London home, according to UK media.

The X Factor judge was seen being taken out of his mansion in a neck brace, the Sun reports. It was believed the 58-year-old fainted and fell down the stairs. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics and reported to be in stable condition in a hospital, according to the Sun.

Cowell’s health issue occurred just ahead of The X Factor’s first live show on Saturday. No word yet if Cowell will be able to attend. Deadline has reached out to ITV for comment.